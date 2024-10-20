Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average is $156.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $170.72. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

