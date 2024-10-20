Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

