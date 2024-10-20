Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Coupang by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 15.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $25.13 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

