Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,545 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LMBS opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.