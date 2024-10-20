Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,073,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,698,000 after acquiring an additional 88,599 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 741,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BND stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.