Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.