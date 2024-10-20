Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,340 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 159,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 80,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

