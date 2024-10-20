Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 298 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $142.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $142.66.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

