Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,105 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

