Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 835 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

AAAU opened at $26.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

