Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) by 764.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

Shares of ROAM stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

