Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $30.78 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 50,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM opened at $120.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

