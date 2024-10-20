Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.04 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
