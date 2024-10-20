Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.38 and a 200-day moving average of $654.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.26 and a 52-week high of $766.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

