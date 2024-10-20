Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNC opened at $189.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.20. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

