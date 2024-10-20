Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0199 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

