Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 10,965 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.41.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

