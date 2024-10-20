sudeng Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a market capitalization of $121.70 million and approximately $55.91 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sudeng has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.0113663 USD and is up 8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $52,507,336.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

