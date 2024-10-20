Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SU opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,916,000 after buying an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

