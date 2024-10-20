Susquehanna Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $1.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $502.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

