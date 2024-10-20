Susquehanna Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $210.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

BA stock opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

