Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Financial Analysis

Taysha Gene Therapies and Inhibrx are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Inhibrx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $12.87 million 29.93 -$111.57 million ($0.49) -4.20 Inhibrx $1.69 million 137.29 -$154.96 million N/A N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 209.47%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -888.18% -168.91% -44.12% Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inhibrx beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has license and collaboration agreements with 2seventy bio, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Inhibrx, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

