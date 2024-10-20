Terra 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.57 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Terra has a market cap of $270.95 million and $27.57 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

