Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares.
Terrace Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.
Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
