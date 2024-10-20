The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $76.67 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.