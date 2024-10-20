The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.49. Beauty Health has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 40,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,510.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $4,297,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 349,616.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,593 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

