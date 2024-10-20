The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 27th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

