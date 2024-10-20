The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.38 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.20. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.