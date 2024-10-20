The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $229.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $189.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $333,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.