The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.90, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

Get Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.