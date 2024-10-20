Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $601.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $607.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

