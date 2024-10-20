Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.41 million, a P/E ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.49. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.25 ($0.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.61.

Insider Transactions at Thor Explorations

In other Thor Explorations news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 105,000 shares of Thor Explorations stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,051.19). 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

