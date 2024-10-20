Trinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.82. 149,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

