trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.68. trivago shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 23,342 shares changing hands.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

