TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. 11,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 20,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

