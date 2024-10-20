Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 231,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 467,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

About Trulieve Cannabis

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Recommended Stories

