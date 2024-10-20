Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.