Trust Point Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

