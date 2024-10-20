Trust Point Inc. Grows Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Reliance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $296.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

