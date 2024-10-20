Trust Point Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

AEP stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

