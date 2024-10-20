Trust Point Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.85. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

