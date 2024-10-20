Trust Point Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $216.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $144.74 and a one year high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

