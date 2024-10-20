Trust Point Inc. Invests $232,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.9 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.