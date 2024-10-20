Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 164,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,411,000 after purchasing an additional 451,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,561.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 187,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 750,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,923.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

