Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,773 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $22,081,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after acquiring an additional 308,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $13,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

