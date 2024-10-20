Trust Point Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $143.87.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.