Trust Point Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,836 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

