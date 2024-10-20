UBS Group Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $94.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 1,160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,011 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

