UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.34 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38). UIL shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,035 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,666.67%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 12,449 shares of UIL stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320.43 ($17,394.14). 77.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

