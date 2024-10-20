US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Shares Acquired by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up 8.7% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBIL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 737,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,299. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
